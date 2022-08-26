Warner Bros pushes Aquaman and Shazam! sequels to 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods have both been pushed to a later date.

The Aquaman sequel has been pushed from March 17, 2023 to Dec 25, 2023. The Shazam! sequel will take on Aquaman‘s initial date instead of its previously announced Dec 21, 2022 date.

On its new date, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will debut a few days after Disney’s Rogue Squadron on Dec 23, whereas Shazam! Fury of the Gods will have free rein over its new opening weekend. Previously, the movie would be set up against the Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

DC’s projects aren’t the only films to be affected by Warner Bros’ calendar shuffle. An untitled WB event film has landed on Feb 10, 2023, Evil Dead Rise has been scheduled for April 4, 2023 and The Nun 2 will be released on Sept 8, 2023. Salem’s Lot, which was slated for April 21, 2023, is being moved to a to-be-announced date in the same year.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will star Jason Momoa as the titular superhero, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman. The film will see Aquaman forging an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally in a bid to save Atlantis and the rest of the planet. It is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Momoa, with James Wan serving as director.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi, Grace Fulton, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Jack Dylan Grazer, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. The film is directed by David F. Sandberg. The movie will see Shazam take on the villainous Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of the Greek titan Atlas.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.