Warner confirms end of DC Snyderverse, says no to extended cut of Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League may have been 4 hours long, but fans are still wanting more. Well, if you’re one of those fans campaigning for the Snyderverse, then WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff has some news for you.

The journey towards the official release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a long and tiring one with fans campaigning for the release of the #SnyderCut on social media when the 2017 Justice League by Joss Whedon was deemed a disappointment by fans.

PHOTO: Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros eventually gave the fans what they demanded and gave Snyder the opportunity to complete his vision but as Sarnoff, clearly states, that’s all Snyder fans are going to get. This is because WarnerMedia is ready to take the DC Universe to new heights.

“I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now,” said Sarnoff.

And no, this new height doesn’t include David Ayer’s director cut of Suicide Squad. Sorry fans, you’re going to have to live with the disappointment.

PHOTO: Warner Bros. Pictures

Moving forward, WarnerMedia is going to pull a Marvel and work towards releasing TV shows with their popular DC heroes fronting the show on top of the films that are due for release a.k.a The Suicide Squad, The Batman and Aquaman 2 to name a few, and films that are currently in development (Black Adam).

“We’ve got an incredible group of creators — television series creators, Max series creators, feature film creators — who are basically broadening the base of the talent that we work with on DC because we’re so excited about the potential to build out the DC multiverse,” said Sarnoff.

“We really want to surprise and delight the fans with more connective tissue across the various media and platforms. I’m talking movies, HBO Max, television and our games division.”

This article was first published in Geek Culture.