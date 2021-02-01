Warwick Davis thinks he wouldn't have made it as an actor if it wasn't for his dwarfism

Warwick Davis is best known for starring in the Star Wars franchise as the Ewok named Wicket, and as both Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter movie series.

But the 50-year-old actor doesn't believe he would have had a successful career on film if he wasn't born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism.

He said: "Being a short actor is the way I got my big break within the industry. Without being a short person, I wouldn't have been an actor, I don't believe."

Warwick says landing his role in Star Wars was a "life-changing experience", and hailed George Lucas - the creator of the franchise - as his "mentor".

He added: "Being cast in Return Of The Jedi was a life-changing experience that will never happen again.

"To be part of that franchise was amazing and to continue to be part of it is amazing. Even when I embark on a new project they often ask me to be part of it as well, which is lovely.

"I'm a huge Star Wars fan and I have a great collection of memorabilia. I've been doing a lot of virtual Star Wars conventions during lockdown, so I still meet people via Zoom.

"If I had to cite one person as a mentor, it would be George Lucas who has given me many of the opportunities I've had in my life and career."

And although the actor has had a prolific career - which also includes the cult classic Willow - he doesn't have an ego, as his wife Samantha keeps him grounded.

He explained: "She keeps my feet on the ground. I might be on a Hollywood set one moment, but when I'm back home, she just tells me how it is.

"She says, 'Right, come on, the bins need emptying. You're not in Hollywood anymore. You've got to empty those bins.' It's about being normal."

Now, Warwick's children - Annabelle and Harrison, who both have the same condition as their father - are also pursuing acting careers, and he couldn't be more proud.

Speaking to The Daily Star Sunday newspaper, he said: "I understand it's quite a difficult, challenging profession. But they've chosen this as a career path. They really want to do it.

"Personally, I'm very glad I pursued acting. It's not the easiest career in the world, but I absolutely love performing and you have to love it to stick with it.

"I don't know if there are still roles for short actors because there is a lack of fantasy movies being made, but I think they'll always be needed in some form or another."

