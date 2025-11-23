'That was wild': Lenny Kravitz says female fan yanked out 4 dreadlocks during his Australia tour

Lenny Kravitz says a crazed female fan ripped out four of his trademark dreadlocks from his head whilst on tour in Australia.

The incident occurred when the 61-year-old singer walked into the crowd to perform his 1989 hit Let Love Rule during the Blue Electric Light Tour at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Friday (Nov 21) night.

Lenny shared a clip to his Instagram Stories on Saturday in which he detailed the shocking incident, saying: "Brisbane, that was wild.

"So when I went out for Let Love Rule, a very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out of the back of my head.

"You know how hard you've got to pull to rip those out of my head? Damn baby!"

Despite the fan going to extreme lengths to bag a unique memento, it will not deter the rocker from interacting with his legion of supporters whilst performing Let Love Rule.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning legend continued in the clip: "I'm not going to stop coming out there for Let Love Rule because that's our moment together.

"Brisbane you're wild. I love you."

One fan at the concert could not believe their eyes as they watched the woman pull the four dreadlocks out of Lenny's head.

They said on Instagram: "I saw the kafuffle happen and was like WTF. Yet he just kept doing the rounds without a peep. The show must go on. lol He was a Frikken legend best concert. (sic)"

And reacting to the Can't Get You Off My Mind hitmaker's revelation, another person penned on the social media platform: "Ripping dreadlocks out of anyone's head: completely diabolical."

Lenny also performed in New Zealand, and he said it was a joy to return Down Under after so many years.

Captioning a series of photos of him performing in two countries, the music legend wrote: "Coming to New Zealand for the first time and returning to Australia after so many years is giving my soul the most beautiful energy. You all are amazing.

"Thank you for sharing this with me. Let's keep going!"

