This wasn't designed to be a trilogy': Margot Robbie plays down prospect of Barbie sequel

Margot Robbie has played down the prospect of a Barbie sequel.

The 33-year-old actress played the title role in last summer's hit blockbuster and explained that so much went into the picture that a follow-up isn't a priority for her or director Greta Gerwig at this moment in time.

Margot — who served as a producer on the film for her LuckyChap Entertainment banner — told Variety: "It's funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn't designed to be a trilogy."

"Everything went into Barbie — and that's how Greta works. She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So I don't know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us."

The actress explained that she would prefer to make other movies that replicate the impact that Barbie has had on the film industry.

Margot said: "We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

The Australian star has produced flicks including Promising Young Woman and Saltburn for LuckyChap and explained that she has a desire to get behind the camera and direct in the future.

Asked when she could helm a film, Margot said: "I don't know. The tricky thing is, as much as I say I'm strict about saying no as a producer, I also get so excited with all the things that I could produce that it ends up taking all my time."

"And as an actor, I get to work with so many brilliant directors and watch them do it — it's like having a front-row seat to the best master class in the world. So it's really tempting to keep doing that. But directing is a dear ambition of mine."

ALSO READ: Barbie brings her pink party to Golden Globes