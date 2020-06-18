Watch Ah Boys to Men and hang out with the cast online this Father's Day

If you're staying home this Father's Day, then we have got the perfect gift for your dad and the family.

On Sunday (June 21) night, director Jack Neo and his longtime friend actor-comedian Mark Lee will be hosting the Be Happy Be Healthy live show to celebrate Father's Day, as well as the second phase of Singapore's reopening after the circuit breaker.

Presented by mm2 Entertainment and J Team, the show will be broadcasted live on AsiaOne's Facebook page at 8.30pm. AsiaOne is also the official media for Be Happy Be Healthy.

Viewers can expect to see guest stars like Marcus Chin, host Jaspers Lai, getai singer Sherraine Law and the Ah Boys to Men cast — Maxi Lim, Tosh Zhang, Noah Yap and Joshua Tan — join in to share stories about their families, and talk about their post-circuit breaker plans. There will also be special performances by musical guest MICappella.

After the live show, a special Father's Day screening of Ah Boys to Men will commence at 10pm on AsiaOne's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The first instalment of Jack's most successful movie franchise to date celebrates a father's love and shows how it inspires his son to take his National Service positively.

The film follows a group of army recruits as they go through their Basic Military Training (BMT). When Recruit Ken Chow (played by Joshua) tries to escape military training by inducing a heat injury and is hospitalised as a result, his father (played by veteran actor Richard Low) gets into a car accident while rushing to see him. Upon realising the depth of his father's love, the recruit is moved and starts to see his training in a different light.

Father's Day is a day to recognise the contribution of fathers in society and this is an opportunity to celebrate and honour them.

The Be Happy Be Healthy live show also aims to remind Singaporeans to practise safe distancing principles and good hand hygiene in order to take care of themselves and their loved ones. With more businesses and social activities allowed to resume from tomorrow (June 19), Singaporeans are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Be Happy Be Healthy will be streamed live from the official venue 2mm Talent Hub, with safety measures (per the IMDA advisory for the resumption of content production in Phase 1) implemented to ensure the health and safety of the artistes and production crew.

Members of the public will not be permitted to attend the recording, but are encouraged to interact with the show hosts and guests via Facebook Live.

bryanlim@asiaone.com