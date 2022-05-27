Want to watch Jurassic World: Dominion early? We're giving out tickets to the Southeast Asia premiere at USS!

Here's to all movie fans — if you can't wait to catch the final instalment of the Jurassic World trilogy then you're in luck!

AsiaOne has tickets to the Southeast Asia premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion and we want you to win them.

Story synopsis: From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

The premiere will be held on Friday June 3 at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and each attendee will receive a USS one-day ticket and a USS express pass.

The ticket and the express pass are valid for a one-time use between June 4 and July 3.

There are five pairs of premiere tickets up for grabs and all you need to do is answer the question below to stand a chance to win one pair. Get your thinking caps on because we like to see creative answers.

Winners will be notified via email by a UIP representative and prize collection details will be confirmed then.

Jurassic World: Dominion SEA premiere tickets giveaway

Jurassic World: Dominion opens in cinemas on June 9.

