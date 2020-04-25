Watch now: Celebrity performance of Home - and record yourself singing along!

It's probably been a while since any of us had a karaoke session, so here's a mass singalong you shouldn't miss.

Catch the performance of our all-time favourite National Day song Home in the live-stream on this page and record a video of yourself and your family singing along. You can also wave your flashlights at the windows, doors or balconies.

Next, upload the clip onto your social media pages with the hashtags #singtogetherSG, #SingaporeTogether and #stayhomeforSG. Be sure to set your post to public, too.

How to participate in the special Home music video. PHOTO: Mediacorp

Selected submissions will form part of the second Home music video at 10:30pm that will be played across meWATCH, Mediacorp's YouTube channel, and all of Mediacorp's free-to-air TV channels.

So come back to this page at 10:30pm to watch the livestream and see if your clip is included!

This Sing Together Singapore! Initiative - supported by Gov.sg and Nexus Mindef - is a collaborative effort led by the media industry, including mm2 Entertainment, AsiaOne, Mediacorp, So Drama! Entertainment, SPH Radio and the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO).

It is intended to rally everyone in Singapore to express our thanks and appreciation for our frontline workers and migrant workers.

