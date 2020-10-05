Watch now: Jack Neo, Mark Lee, and Long Long Time Ago cast on livestream chat

If you've forgotten to prep a Mother's Day gift because of Covid-19 and circuit breaker measures, then we've got the solution to your problem.

A special online screening of Jack Neo's movie Long Long Time Ago will be made available tonight (May 10) at 9pm on this page, as well as on AsiaOne and Jack's Facebook pages.

After the screening at 11pm, stay tuned here for a livestream chat between Jack and the movie's lead actress Aileen Tan.

Released in 2016, the film commemorated Singapore's 50th birthday and is a two-part series. The movie ⁠⁠— spanning the early years of Singapore from 1965 to the 1970s ⁠— follows Zhao Di (played by Aileen Tan) and her family as they journey through the years from life in the kampong to HDB.

It was the top film in Singapore when it was released during Chinese New Year in 2016, beating out other blockbusters like The Monkey King 2 and The Mermaid directed by Stephen Chow. It grossed $4.2 million at the local box office.

A third film titled Not So Long Time Ago, set in the 80s and currently in post-production, will be released this year.

During a set visit last year, 60-year-old Jack told AsiaOne that the film aims to flesh out and capture the feelings and thoughts of the people during the period of change.

"The film will explore the people's reaction towards Singapore's political climate and their feelings towards how the government manages the country," he said.

This special online screening is presented by mm2 Entertainment and J Team, with the support of Official Media partner, AsiaOne.

