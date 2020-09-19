Watch: Singapore Ren Ci Hospital Online Charity Show

A superb show featuring hit songs performed by some of the best singers from Taiwan and Singapore. Grab your drinks and snacks, and get ready for a wonderful Saturday (Sept 18) night!

This year's Ren Ci fundraising show is going online at 8pm with a seamless livestream from the two countries.

The Taiwan broadcast is hosted by Alex Niu and Ellen Chu, with performances by ballad prince Jeff Chang, godfather of Mandarin R&B David Tao, veteran powerhouses Huang Pin-yuan and Li E-jun, as well as versatile pop idol Aaron Yan.

Locally, celebrity hosts Marcus Chin and Lin Youyi will be joined by jazz songstress Joanna Dong, a cappella group MICappella, cajon player Arthur Choo, and singer-show producer Dave Fu.

Catch the Singapore Ren Ci Hospital Online Charity Show on Saturday Sep 19 from 8pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/622303098487687 Posted by AsiaOne on Friday, September 11, 2020

Ren Ci hopes to raise $500,000 through the charity concert and tax-deductible receipts will be available for donations over $100 made before, during, or after the completion of the event.

Donations can be made here.

The organisation was started in 1994 with the primary mission of providing affordable medical, nursing, and rehabilitative care services to serve the needy elderly regardless of background, race and religion. Today, Ren Ci operates a community hospital, two nursing homes, and three senior care centres.

Catch the Singapore Ren Ci Hospital Online Charity Show on this page or on AsiaOne's Facebook and YouTube pages from 8pm!

