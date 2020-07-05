Watch this weekend: Jack Neo, Mark Lee, Henry Thia on livestream + online screening of Long Long Time Ago

If you haven't heard about it yet, local movie-maker Jack Neo is planning a new Money No Enough film after a long hiatus of 12 years.

The 60-year-old first revealed the project on April 18 during an Instagram Live stream with fellow comedian Mark Lee, where he mentioned that he is currently working on the script for Money No Enough 3. If Covid-19 doesn't delay their plans, the team will begin preparations in August this year, with filming to begin in September.

During the livestream, Mark also mooted the idea of getting Jack, Henry Thia, and himself - the original comedic trio in Money No Enough - together for a talk show.

And that's actually happening, for free!

The three long-time friends and collaborators will be on a Facebook Live talk show this Saturday (May 9) at 9pm to spill the beans on the new movie. It will be streamed on both Jack and AsiaOne's Facebook pages.

Earlier in April, Jack had said: "The world's views towards money have changed. The concept of money in Money No Enough 2 is different from now. Money is just a number now, you know of its existence but you don't have to touch it. The third film will have more fun things to talk about because there's a big change in [the concept of] money."

In addition, the 2016 local film Long Long Time Ago will be streamed for free this Sunday (May 10) at 8pm on both AsiaOne and Jack's Facebook pages, in celebration of Mother's Day.

The movie spans the early years of Singapore from 1965 to the 1970s, following Zhao Di (played by Aileen Tan) and her family as they journey from kampong to HDB. With her indomitable spirit and the help of her family, they overcome adversities, witness changes through the years and accompany every step of the nation's growth.

