'We are not compatible as partners': Maxi Lim and influencer wife Liz Teo announce split

Local actor Maxi Lim and his influencer wife Liz Teo have called it quits after three years of marriage.

The news was announced in a joint Instagram post early this morning (Jan 9).

"Maxi and I have not been together for quite some time now. We ended on really good terms," Liz, 27, wrote.

Maxi, 36, and Liz married in March 2020. They share a son Reign, who was born in August that same year.

In their announcement post, they thanked everyone for their support and said they are excited for each other's future.

"Please do not feel bad or sad for us! We are not compatible as partners and we truly wish each other all the best and of course not forgetting little Reigny who is loved by so many of you. More exciting things are coming!" Liz shared.

Accompanying the post is a video reel of the Ah Boys to Men star and Liz giving each other a fist bump with the caption: "Thank you guys".

The post garnered the likes of many local artistes, including Apple Chan, Edwin Goh, Rao Zi Jie, Ang Jun Yang and Chen Xiuhuan.

ALSO READ: 'There is indeed a bit of favouritism': Stefanie Sun's sister claims parents side with the daughter with power

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.