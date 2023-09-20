'We could have been better', Chris Evans confesses after critics maul Ghosted

Chris Evans has confessed his movie, Ghosted, "could have been better" after it was mauled by critics.

The Captain America: The First Avenger star appeared in the Apple TV Plus action movie opposite Blonde actress Ana de Armas, playing a man who is ditched by his love interest who turns out to be a secret agent.

However, the film was deemed a critical failure after receiving a slew of negative reviews and Chris has now admitted the film could have been done differently.

In an interview with GQ magazine — believed to have been given prior to the SAG-AFTRA actors union strike — he explained: "Ghosted to me felt like a movie that I grew up on, a movie that maybe we don't see very much anymore.

"And the question is whether or not audiences have outgrown those types of films?... I didn't think audiences had outgrown it prior, and I still don't think they have… technically I think we did okay in terms of viewership.

"Critics didn't like it. But that's more the fault of the movie as opposed to the appetite of the audience. I think the appetite's there, if it's done properly. We could have been better."

During the interview Chris also reflected on his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — comparing being a part of the Avengers movies to playing in a Super Bowl game.

He added: "You kind of feel like you were just lucky enough to go along for the ride. It's like winning the Super Bowl, but you weren't Tom Brady.

"I mean, you were on the team. You might have had a couple good plays, but it's not your victory to own. You are a part of it, which is wonderful. And you're a part of a cultural phenomenon."

