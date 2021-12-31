'We could hear the foetus' heartbeat by then': SGAG's Xiaoming on his wife's miscarriage last year

They were about to be first-time parents but an unforeseen tragedy struck.

In the latest episode of the meWATCH talk show Hear U Out, local media personality Xiaoming (of SGAG fame) opened up about his wife's miscarriage last year.

The 34-year-old didn't provide specifics except that it was "beyond our control" and he had "never encountered such a situation before".

"I didn't know how to cope with the grief. Even now, I'm still learning to cope with it emotionally," he said.

Xiaoming added: "We could hear the foetus' heartbeat by then. It was a life to us. It was our baby."

The young entrepreneur even got a tattoo of the foetal electrocardiogram on his upper forearm to honour the memory of his unborn child.

"I hope it'll forever stay in memory," he explained as he choked up and cried. He also said that his wife is very strong, more than he is.

The influencer has openly shared his experience on his Instagram account and host Quan Yi Fong pointed out that many netizens shared their own experiences with him.

"Yes, they told me not to give up. They said people are rewarded for their kindness. They also took a long time to conceive and have children. My wife and I take comfort in these messages," he said.

ALSO READ: 'I wasn't dreaming': Bryan Wong says late father spoke to him on 7th day and he cried himself to sleep

bryanlim@asiaone.com