'We fought from the ground floor to the fourth': Aaron Kwok, 57, grinds in new movie with numerous fight scenes

Who knew a film about cyber crime also involved many real physical fights?

On March 7, veteran Hong Kong actors Aaron Kwok and Gordon Lam were interviewed by Carol Cheng in a radio interview, and shared about their experiences filming the new movie Cyber Heist.

Aaron, 57, expressed that for this film, he had fought till he was "flying in the air".

He elaborated: "Apart from fighting Gordon, I also had to fight with his underlings. I had to fight and I also had to escape. We started from the ground floor, and fought all the way to the fourth floor, then rolled down the stairs.

"The worst thing is that we filmed these action scenes continuously for an entire week. After that, there was inflammation in my shoulders. My whole body was hurting, and I had to walk home slowly; my legs didn't even feel like mine."

In the Hong Kong action thriller film about cyber crime, Aaron plays a cyber security engineer who developed an AI programme with the power to disable the country's networks. Gordon plays Aaron's boss who resorts to criminal actions due to greed.

As a public figure, Aaron joked that he was fearful of cyberspace before filming Cyber Heist: "Scammers stole my photos to scam other people. Using my photo, they claimed that I was an ambassador of online casinos and recommended the public to purchase bitcoins."

He cautioned people to be more sceptical about online information.

Cyber Heist is currently showing in cinemas in Singapore.

