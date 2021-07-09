We have Loki premiums to give away and we want you to win it!

AsiaOne is giving away some sweet Loki premiums!

Story synopsis: Disney+ isn't letting up with its slate of Marvel shows and Loki has been released to much acclaim. In this six-part series (which airs its last episode next week), Loki tries to step out of his brother Thor's shadow while navigating the bureaucratic nightmare that is the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and figuring out who is pulling the strings.

There are 10 sets of exclusive premiums up for grabs. Each set contains:

1x Loki Notebook

1x Loki Watch

1x TVA T-Shirt

1x Set of Loki Postcards

PHOTO: Disney+ Singapore

All you need to do is answer the question below to stand a chance to win one set.

Winners will be notified via email by a Disney+ representative and prize collection details will be confirmed then.

Loki giveaway

Loki is now streaming on Disney+.

ALSO READ: E-Junkies: Loki director talks villains and Tom Hiddleston, says 'you can't help but root for him'

editor@asiaone.com