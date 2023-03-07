'We have a lot of bed scenes': Chen Hanwei teases new dialect drama with Kym Ng

Bed scenes aren't necessarily hot, especially when you have something else on your mind.

Veteran actor Chen Hanwei teased that his upcoming dialect drama Whatever Will Be, Will Be involves a lot of "bed scenes" with actress Kym Ng, but there's a twist.

"Most of these scenes involve us resting on the bed while thinking about getting rich and cheating others of their money!" he told Lianhe Zaobao on March 3.

Hanwei, 53, and Kym, 55, play a married couple on the show and it's their first time acting together.

Hanwei complimented Kym on her ability to respond to his acting: "Some actors only follow their own methods regardless of what their onscreen partner is doing, but Kym engages well and we have great chemistry."

This is also both actors' first time acting in a Chinese dialect drama. Both of them are Teochew, but Kym has lines in Teochew, Cantonese and Hokkien, while Hanwei mostly speaks in Hokkien.

They feel they are luckier than co-star Yvonne Lim because their lines are more colloquial.

The show may start off with a winning lottery ticket, but art imitates life for Hanwei, who revealed that he once won the lottery grand prize after betting just $1.

Hanwei added that he also plays mahjong just for entertainment, with no money at stake.

Kym, on the other hand, shared that she has acquired the nickname "false win Kym" while playing mahjong, due to her penchant for declaring wins and later realising she doesn't have the winning hand.

A drama still from Whatever Will Be, Will Be showing Kym Ng and Chen Hanwei.

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Whatever Will Be, Will Be is a drama series that starts with three lottery tickets. An elderly father (played by Zhu Houren) gives one ticket to each of his three children (Chen Hanwei, Yvonne Lim and Richie Koh), but little did he expect one of the tickets to be the winning one. Two of his children attempt to acquire the winning ticket, and the show follows what happens to the family in the process.

Filming is in progress and the drama will premiere in July

ALSO READ: 'Was it the director or you who wanted it?' Lina Ng teased about James Lye's gratuitous shirtless scene in The Price of Peace

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com