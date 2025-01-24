'We hope our efforts can bring some joy': Chen Liping and Ya Hui to sell buns for charity

Chen Liping and Ya Hui are joining hands for charity.

The two local actresses, who are known to be good friends, will be selling baos (Chinese buns) at the Bao Bao Charity Sale Event on Feb 8 at Ion Orchard, #B4-34, from 4pm to 6pm.

All proceeds from sales during the event will be donated directly to Arc Children's Centre, a rehabilitation centre dedicated to providing medical care and emotional support for children battling cancer and other critical illnesses.

Liping, 59, hopes this "small step will lead to a significant impact".

She added: "This charity event presents a wonderful opportunity for Ya Hui and I to collaborate, not just in acting but also contributing to a meaningful cause… The greatest joy is found in doing good!"

"There's no better way than to bring people together for a cause that helps children who need it most. We hope our efforts can bring some comfort and joy to these children and their families," said Ya Hui, 37.

Both will personally attend to customers and the first 100 who purchase any buns will receive a complimentary autographed tote bag, available while stocks last.

The charity event is held in conjunction with the official opening of Bao Bao's store. The brand's menu ranges from sweet flavours like orh nee (sweet yam paste) bao and azuki red bean mochi bao to savoury ones like their classic big pork bao.

