'We hope we can blind him': Jay Chou fans allegedly flash laser pointers into JJ Lin's eyes at concert

Getting past concert security can be tough sometimes, as anyone who has been forced to dump water bottles or surrender even mildly pointy items can attest to.

But some concertgoers at JJ Lin's recent concert in Shanghai got through security checks with laser pointers, which they allegedly wanted to use for nefarious purposes.

Screengrabs have been leaked from a chat group that appears to be for Jay Chou fans with people plotting to bring the devices in.

"We are going to watch [JJ Lin's] concert the day after tomorrow, and we have prepared laser pointers," a message reads in a chat with 1,500 people. "We'll be in the front row, we hope to flash them until he's blind."

Another person in the chat responds: "All the best, take care not to be caught by fans."

In another group, with 500 members, people can be seen discussing how to bring something into a concert, presumably laser pointers, asking if there will be a security check at the venue.

"They don't allow you to bring them in," a message read, while another suggested one should just "stuff it in [their] bag and bring it in".

JJ, 42, held his Shanghai concert on Aug 19 and Aug 20 at Hongkou Stadium, and photos from the first night shared on Weibo show lights from lasers on his face. Some crowd photos show green and red lights, seemingly from laser pointers.

One photo even shows JJ with a red eye, with fans claiming that it meant the lasers had met their mark.

It is unclear if the Jay Chou fans from the group chats were to blame.

"Why are Jay Chou fans so hostile towards JJ Lin?" one Weibo user posted.

They asked others to help make a police report because the perpetrator should "not be allowed to be free".

A netizen who claimed to be at the concert wrote: "JJ kept walking to the right side of the stage. I was wondering if it was because his family members were there, but it turns out the laser pointers were the reason.

"[The people holding them] were on the left side of the stage."

While many were sympathetic towards JJ, a minority blamed him or his fans for instigating the incident.

"I'm a fan of both, but I don't think anyone would have laser pointers flashed at them for no reason," a comment read. "I think JJ and his fans should reflect.

"After seeing his fans slander Jay in the comments, I know that the incident wasn't necessarily without reason."

"Are you sure you're a fan of both?" a netizen retorted.

Another wrote sarcastically: "If you were beaten up, it must be because of yourself and nothing to do with the perpetrator."

