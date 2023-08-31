'We knew it was going to be a disaster': TVB actors panned for hosting of Miss Hong Kong pageant

They are actors, not hosts.

That much was clear as TVB stars Joel Chan, Moses Chan, Ruco Chan and Edwin Siu flubbed their way through the Miss Hong Kong 2023 pageant last Sunday (Aug 27).

Hot favourite 21-year-old undergrad Hiliary Chong took home the crown.

But the emcees for the night were criticised for their "stiff" performance, which was painful to watch.

Many also asked why these guys, who were "merely reading their scripts", were chosen to host such a prestigious event.

It's not their fault completely, it seems.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IxpKcZBP4w[/embed]

When speaking to the media after the pageant, Siu revealed that they were informed of their hosting duties only a week before and did not have any rehearsals before the final.

"Honestly, when we received this job, (we knew) it was going to be a disaster," he said.

Though he was an emcee for only a day, it felt like a life-and-death experience and that "being able to do it once in a lifetime is enough".

Moses Chan agreed, saying it was "very bold" of TVB to get the four of them to host the pageant.

"I really felt like a newbie again. I haven't felt this nervous and under so much pressure in a long time," he said.

ALSO READ: Did Miss Hong Kong 2023 finalists take a dig at winner Hilary Chong with clever wordplay?

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.