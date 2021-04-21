We know what's in the briefcase the Winter Soldier passed to the Falcon - the toy leaked it months ago

After watching episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, just like us, you might have been overwhelmed with emotion regarding the evolving bromance between Sam and Bucky. However, this development leaves us with a few questions about certain scenes.

* Spoiler warning for episode 5, ‘Truth’, of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Other than the “major” cameo of Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine and the montage of Sam Wilson training to be the next Captain America, a lot of fans are left with a cliffhanger asking, “what’s in the box?”

At the beginning of episode 5, Bucky is seen asking the Dora Milaje a favour before they leave for The Raft following the capture of Baron Zemo. This favour came in the form of a suitcase which the White Wolf gifts to Sam when Bucky visits Sam’s hometown.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Most fans assume that inside the case is a replacement for the Falcon suit that got destroyed when the two were fighting against John Walker for the retrieval of the iconic Captain America Shield.

As the episode progresses, Sam accepts his fate of becoming the next Captain America that Steve Rogers has hoped for. We then can speculate that the box possibly contains a new attire fitted for the first African-American Captain America.

We also know this is likely a certainty because a leaked Falcon toy figure is a revelation.

PHOTO: Facebook/Marvellous Deadpool

PHOTO: Facebook/Marvellous Deadpool

From Marvel Comics, Sam Wilson’s Captain America suit is a combination of both the falcon wings and the iconic colours of the first avenger.

PHOTO: Marvel Comic

Although his head might not be fully protected from attacks, it seemed to have been designed to showcase how the superhero comes from an African-American community and is a good representative of ethnicity in the MCU.

And seeing as it was crafted by the Wakandans, we can expect that it is powerful than the past suits that Sam Wilson has ever worn in the cinematic universe.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Additionally, if you didn’t know already, do stick around till the end of episode 5 for a mid-credits scene that you don’t want to miss. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming only on Disney+ and make sure to catch the final episode which drops on April 23.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.