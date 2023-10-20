'We miss the food': Liza Wang and husband Law Kar Ying in Singapore

If you are near The St. Regis Singapore this evening (Oct 20), you may bump into veteran Hong Kong actress Liza Wang and her husband, Cantonese opera singer and veteran actor Law Kar Ying.

In an Instagram post today, Liza, 76, posted three photos of her and Kar Ying, 77, at the Hong Kong International Airport.

She wrote: "Oct 19… We are going to Singapore today to attend the Hong Kong Singapore Business Association Anniversary Dinner.

"Kar Ying will be collaborating with the Hong Kong Cantonese Opera Artists Club to perform at Kreta Ayer People's Theatre. We haven't been to Singapore in years and miss the food."

Netizens wrote in the comment section of the post, welcoming them to Singapore.

According to a post on the Hong Kong Singapore Business Association (HSBA) Facebook page, the HSBA 29th Anniversary Dinner will be held at The St. Regis Singapore at 7pm today.

Besides introducing the guest-of-honour as Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, the post also hinted that a "Hong Kong celebrity couple" would be making a special guest appearance.

If you wish to catch Kar Ying's paid performance, he is expected to perform at 7.15pm tomorrow.

