We noticed JJ Lin is on the soundtrack of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

While half of the world is gushing over Tony Leung's mesmerising eyes and acting in the newly released Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, let's pause for four minutes to soak in the fact that Singaporean singer JJ Lin is also involved.

Specifically, the 40-year-old sang the very trippy and addictive song Lose Control for the soundtrack. (He didn't write it though.)

Not that we're biased, but the R&B/electropop number — there's even a short section with traditional Chinese music — sounds like a potential earworm.

The soundtrack was released on Sept 3, two days after the movie's release in Singapore, and features Asian and Asian-American artists including Korean boy band Got7's Mark Tuan, Indonesian-American Niki, Indonesian Rich Brian, and South Korean Seori.

ALSO READ: Ronny Chieng hasn't seen mum in Singapore for 2 years due to Covid-19

According to a release, music recording company 88rising executive produced the record in collaboration with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton with the intention of showcasing the "next generation of Asian artists from around the world".

Glad that JJ is getting international recognition outside of Asia!

Listen to Lose Control below and try to find it in the movie.





kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com