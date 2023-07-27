'We paid taxes in the past': Wealthy retired actor Kenny Ho responds to those irked by him using elderly transport discounts

Is it wrong for a wealthy businessman to enjoy government subsidies? Kenny Ho would probably say no.

The retired Hong Kong actor has faded out of showbiz for decades and has been doing business in China, setting up Jing Jia Zhuang Foods in Huicheng, Guangdong.

In March, the 63-year-old received the JoyYou card and posted photos of him posing with the card: "I have concessions for buses and subways now, Uncle has officially gone into elderly mode!"

According to Hong Kong Octopus' website, JoyYou Card is for Hong Kong residents aged 60 and above where they can travel on designated public transport modes and services at a concessionary fare of HK$2 (S$0.35) per trip.

Netizens took jabs at his actions, questioning why he wants to enjoy elderly concessions when he has such a successful business and is wealthy.

A user said blatantly: "If I meet you on the bus, I will not give up my seat to you."

"Will anybody give you a look of contempt when you use the card?" another wondered aloud.

To the last comment, Kenny replied confidently: "I didn't lie about my age, I am not scared."

Kenny also made a separate video to respond to criticisms.

He said: "This is what the government gives us, we paid taxes in the past, so this is our well-deserved benefit."

Kenny recognised that because he keeps himself in good shape and his movements are agile, he could appear out of place using the elderly concession card.

"I felt a little embarrassed, but I have clearly hit the required age for the card, so why shouldn't I take it?"

