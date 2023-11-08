'We must take care of her': Xiang Yun on how she and Henry Thia gave some of their lines to Patricia Mok on Money No Enough 3

Twenty-five years after starring in director Jack Neo's first Money No Enough movie, local actress-comedian Patricia Mok is back on the silver screen with the third one.

Despite that, the 52-year-old shares that she doesn't have many lines in it.

Speaking to the media in an interview for their new movie Money No Enough 3 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Monday (Nov 6), Patricia shares a vivid memory that she had on the second day of her shoot.

Patricia, who plays Henry Thia's sister in the movie, recalled: "On the second day of filming, Xiang Yun and Henry said to me, 'Patricia, can we give some of these lines to you?'"

"Because they think I am quite miserable, with not many lines, even Xiang Yun does this," she added humorously.

Xiang Yun, 62, who acts as Henry's wife in the movie, replied: "We must take care of her."

"As actors we must help one another, since you don't have many lines, so we gave you some," added Henry, 71, jokingly.

Patricia continued: "I am just here to make expressions."

She then gave a few exaggerated expressions as her co-stars laughed.

'After that we became very good friends'

Xiang Yun and Patricia also agreed that Henry is the highlight in this movie as he plays the comedic character.

Patricia shared: "Henry has a lot of lines in this movie… and when he has a NG (no good take), we find it really funny. We can see that he puts in a lot of effort to remember his lines… I think this movie is about him."

Patricia also shared that she has formed a close bond with actress Tang Miaoling, 55, on the set.

"When we first shot together, Miao Ling and I were quite distant, so I told her that in the film we know each other as very good friends, so we need to have some eye contact with each other [during the scene]," she said.

Miaoling added: "After that we became very good friends."

She also shared that it was her first time working together with the cast, despite knowing each other for a few years.

Money No Enough 3 centres around three friends, Ah Qiang (Jack Neo), Ah Huang (Mark Lee) and Ah Hui (Henry), who grapple with their own family and financial problems.

Ah Huang borrows money from his friends to operate an illegal business to pay his debt but refuses to return the money to them after his business prospers.

When one of his businesses eventually collapses, it affects not just his family but also Ah Qiang's and Ah Hui's loved ones, which makes them reflect on whether money is really the solution to everything.

'They should get married once they feel the time is right'

As the actors were at the hotel to film a wedding scene between the younger actors, they were asked whether they would urge their children to get married.

Xiang Yun said: "I won't pressure them to get married. I think between two people, they should get married once they feel the time is right. If not, they can also wait."

She shares two children, Chen Xi, 32, and Chen Yixin, 23, with husband Edmund Chen. Yixin, who is also an actress, is currently in a relationship with actor Gavin Teo, 29.

On the other hand, Mark, 54, hopes his children can get married earlier.

Mark, who shares three children — Calista, 15, Maksonn, 12 and Calynn, 10 — with wife Catherine Ng, 50, said that he had children late, so he hoped to see his grandchildren before he "graduates" from life.

He said: "I told my daughters to try not to get married late, but if they accidentally had a child [out of wedlock] one day, they must let me know and I would raise the child."

He also shared that it is important for his daughters to feel that even if they had a child before marriage, they are still loved by their parents.

"I think it's better to accept and let the matter move in a positive direction, that's most important," he added.

When asked if Calista is seeing anybody now, Mark said that his daughter had asked for his permission.

He shared: "She asked if she can have a boyfriend and I told her that she can, provided I approve of him… I can't say no, because she can still have a relationship secretly. If I say yes, at least she will share with me."

Money No Enough 3 is set to release during Chinese New Year next year.

