'We would only have 2 1/2 years left together': Annie Yi gets emotional in letter to son

Most mothers don't want to be away from their children for long periods of time, but that is the case for Annie Yi and her son.

On Tuesday (August 8), Annie, 55, shared on social media an emotional letter she wrote to her son Harrison. Attached with the post is a video of her seven-year-old daughter Cindy with Harrison, including footage of her hugging him from the front like a koala bear.

In her letter, she revealed that they recently spent time together in Shanghai, Ko Samui and Taipei for a whole month, before the 21-year-old returned to New York for his studies.

The Taiwanese singer wrote: "We spend one month together every year. If I am alive for another 30 years, we would only have two and a half years left together. The thought of this makes me feel like crying."

Annie observed that Harrison, whom she shares with ex-husband, Taiwanese singer Harlem Yu, has become more mature.

"You spent more time with your sister and told me to give myself the freedom I gave you. You even preached to me, saying that I have been too indulgent towards you, so it made you too wilful."

Harrison is currently studying at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, majoring in film directing. Harlem and Annie married in 2000 after a 14-year relationship and divorced in 2009.

In 2015, Annie married Chinese actor Qin Hao and they live in Shanghai with their daughter Cindy.

She recognised her limited role in this phase of his life while encouraging him to explore the world.

Annie elaborated: "Young souls like you should be fluid and not solid. Follow your heart and see the world, expand your horizons, discover beauty, and grow in empathy.

"I am very limited in my role as a mother now. All I can do is take care of your health and offer limitless support."

She also got emotional about his departure, but ended with an uplifting self-reflection.

Annie continued: "Before you left, you gave me two hugs, and I could not bear to see you go. Once you turned, your sister cried. From fading out to standing by you to letting go completely, I promised to be a mother who respects her children.

"I promised you to give myself more freedom. Right now, I am very independent and full of curiosity and life force… I want to be someone brave and shine together with you."

Netizens were mostly supportive, with many giving Annie the credit for Harrison being outstanding.

One said: "The best Harrison is because of the best Annie", followed by four heart emojis.

Another shared insightful views about what they learnt from the mother-son relationship.

"I wanted to praise you for teaching him well, but actually it's two lives nourishing each other, making both of you more outstanding and complete," one commented.

Another said: "I feel love that is free (from you)."

Harrison's good looks also did not go unnoticed.

One user requested: "Quick, share Harrison's pictures. You shouldn't keep good things to yourself!"

