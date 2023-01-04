'We wrapped that up': Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy revival

It has been almost two decades since Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired its final episode. However, the series remains as relevant as ever. The celebrated franchise has spawned spin-offs, fan films, video games, novels and even comic books.

In a recent interview with SFX magazine, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who left her mark on the iconic titular heroine, says that she isn't interested in reprising her role in a potential revival of the series.

"I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn't need to be done," she explained. "We wrapped that up."

That said, Gellar isn't opposed to passing the torch to a new Slayer in a reboot or sequel: "I am all for them continuing the story, because there's the story of female empowerment.

"I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

Meanwhile, Gellar is trading vampires for werewolves. Her next project includes executive producing and starring in the TV series Wolf Pack, a spin-off of Paramount's Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available on Disney+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.