'Wear a short skirt but want to be coy': Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong criticised for trying to prevent upskirt photos

Females wearing a short skirt or dress would be careful to not accidentally expose themselves.

But for Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong, a simple action of holding down her short skirt to prevent upskirt photos during a public event had her receiving criticisms from netizens.

In a video that was uploaded to Chinese social media platforms including Xiaohongshu last week, the 25-year-old attended a public event in China where she wore a short denim skirt with a black T-shirt.

Most of the fans and audience below the stage had their phones out, capturing the young rising star in person from all angles.

As Xiaotong, who stands at a height of 1.72m, posed to take photos with the audience, she held her skirt and bent her knees a little, so that she and everyone else could fit into the shot.

For this small action of protecting her own modesty, some netizens had to give their two cents about it.

A netizen on Xiaohongshu wrote: "Really annoyed by this kind of people, want to wear a short skirt but want to be coy".

"I would just peep openly and not leave evidence on my phone," wrote another daringly.

On Weibo, a netizen wrote: "Actually you don't have to squat down because nobody will look at you."

There were also some netizens who wrote that Xiaotong should have worn slip shorts under her skirt or that she shouldn't have worn a mini skirt in the first place.

However, others argued that Xiaotong's management company may have decided on what she wears and she doesn't have a say.

Other netizens also came to Xiaotong's defence, writing that with such a high stage anybody who is in the same circumstance would have reacted in the same way.

"Isn't she taking photos with her fans? The stage is so high, if she doesn't squat, how can she take the photo?" one wrote.

Another wrote: "If she accidentally spread [her legs] by 0.01 second, a man would have taken her upskirt photo".

One of the netizens also wrote: "I don't understand why there are people saying that Xiaotong should wear a longer skirt the next time, what time period are they living in?"

