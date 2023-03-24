'Wearing a bikini, I knew there would be criticism': Pulau cast on horror movie being called 'soft porn'

Although some horror fans might have been excited about the premiere of Malaysian horror flick Pulau, the film has also had its fair share of detractors.

When the trailer for the film was first released earlier this year, some Malaysians didn't take too well to the swimwear-clad cast and intimate scenes, calling it "soft-porn".

During a recent interview with the cast when they came to Singapore, AsiaOne asked what they felt about some of the unpleasant comments they've received.

Amelia Henderson, who plays Kat in the movie, admitted: "When I took on this project, I would be lying if I said that as I was doing the scene while wearing a bikini on the beach, I wasn't thinking that there would be a certain level of [criticism] from the audience."

She explained the bikini was chosen as the producers were going for "a very accurate presentation of what 20-somethings would be wearing on a beach".

Realistic presentation aside, Amelia, 27, added that Pulau was also created to have a more international appeal, which means showcasing more diversity.

"Is it controversial? Sure, it's different from what we've seen in Malaysia before. But at the same time, I think if it sparks a conversation about diversity and progressive ideals, I think that will be a good thing for the viewers in Malaysia."



Pulau follows a group of youths who stay on an island overnight as a dare, despite the warning that abandoned islands "have their own mystery" and should be left alone.

Former OnlyFans creator, Siew Pui Yi, better known as MsPuiyi, is definitely no stranger to such remarks, given her past.

As such, the negative comments about her attire and her intimate scenes didn't affect her too much.

Sharing that most of her outfits in the movie are bikinis, MsPuiyi, who plays Kitty, said: It's what the director feels is suitable for the script, and what the cast feels comfortable wearing, it's mutually agreed."

"It also kind of depends on [what] the audience [is comfortable with watching], if you want to watch it, you give consent by buying the ticket."

With regard to some of her intimate scenes, Puiyi, 24, said she was aware that some of them would be cut from the movie, adding that she was "okay" with the decision.

Even the male cast members seemed pretty chill about the naysayers.

Alif Satar, who plays Ben in the movie, acknowledged that some of these remarks were "hurtful", but attributed it to part and parcel of being in the entertainment industry.

"I think whatever that you do... people have their own opinions... but it's up to you how you want to react to it," said the 32-year-old.

When asked if being in Pulau would taint his reputation of being a family-friendly actor, he replied: "I've been in the industry for 17 years, and most of my fans and supporters know how to differentiate between myself and my onscreen characters."

Pulau, which also stars Joey Leong, Ikmal Amry, Sanjna Suri, Jazmy Juma and Vikar, is now showing in theatres.

claudiatan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.