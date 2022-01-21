WeCrashed, an Apple Original about the WeWork saga, will debut on March 18

Two years after office-sharing company WeWork's failure to go public and the stepping down of its founder for US$1.7 billion (S$2.3 billion), Apple has released the teaser for WeCrashed, the series dramatising the events that lead to WeWork's downfall.

WeCrashed, an adaptation of the Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, follows the story of the once US$47 billion company, and how it got to its current state.

The limited series stars Academy Award winners Jared Leto as Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of WeWork, and Anne Hathaway as Adam's wife Rebekah Neumann, who was also company's former chief brand and impact officer and former CEO of WeGrow, the company's former private school.

Watch the teaser here:

The first three episodes of WeCrashed will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 18, 2022 , with the rest of the eight-episode season going live every Friday to April 22. Just from the teaser alone, it already promises some interesting looks into the relationship between Adam and Rebekah Neumann, wild company parties, as well as the near-messianic image cultivated around the WeWork founder.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, the ones behind shows Little America and The Long Dark respectively, will spearhead and co-write WeCrashed.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.