Wednesday dethrones Stranger Things 4 as streamers' most-watched series on Netflix

It seems fans have moved on from the Upside Down to Nevermore Academy. Netflix’s Wednesday has broken historical records as the Addams Family spinoff dethrones all others on the streaming platform, with the most hours viewed in a single week.

PHOTO: Netflix

The comedy horror series, starring Jenna Ortega (Scream, Jane The Virgin) as the titular character, racked up an astronomical total viewing time of 341.2 million hours despite only hitting the small screen last week.

Wednesday’s rapidly rising fame can be attributed to Ortega’s phenomenal portrayal of the fan-favourite Addams Family member, using her eyes to convey the stoic character’s hidden emotions.

The series started off on a terrific note, tying with Stranger Things 4 as the top-viewed series in 83 countries, a monumental achievement for the week-old show. This is a huge testament to the popularity of the show as the four-part mystery series currently holds the crown with a whopping viewing time of 1.15 billion hours (the equivalent of 1312.8 centuries for context) within its first 28 days.

PHOTO: Netflix

Wednesday might not be interested in joining the Nightshades, but her show might soon join Netflix royalty with projections indicating that the series might soon topple the Stranger Things franchise for top billing on the streaming platform.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.