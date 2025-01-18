The Weeknd donates $1.3m to wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles

The Weeknd has donated US$1 million (S$1.3 million) to the wildfire relief effort in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old singer — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — has donated US$1 million across three different organisations — The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, GoFundMe's Wildfire Relief Fund and the LA Regional Food Bank.

The chart-topping star has made the donations in partnership with World Food Program USA and XO, The Weeknd's humanitarian fund.

The singer made the generous donation shortly after cancelling a scheduled concert in Los Angeles due to the wildfires.

The Weeknd — who is preparing to release his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow — wrote on Instagram at the time: "Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am cancelling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for Jan 25.

"This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time. In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st.

"My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.

"With love, Abel. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Beyonce recently donated US$2.5 million to support relief efforts in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-winning star announced that the money would be given to the LA Fire Relief Fund through her BeyGood Foundation.

The charity said on Instagram: "Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGood is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.

"The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centres to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires. (sic)"

