Welcome To Derry sees It return with chilling prequel series

The story of the Losers Club might have ended for now with IT Chapter Two, but the IT franchise teases more scares and frightening festivities in the thrilling prequel Welcome To Derry.

The series will be released on HBO Max, with filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti — who helmed the film series as well as Jason Fuchs (IT Chapter Two, Wonder Woman) — coming on board to develop the project.

Details are scarce as of present, but the prequel is likely to take place in the 60s as Pennywise, the clown demon that terrorises the town, goes on a killing spree through the streets of Derry every 27 years.

In a joint statement, the Muschiettis promise an "epic story that contains multitudes", where "heart, humour, humanity, and horror" are at the forefront of the series.

Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes in Welcome To Derry, including the pilot, while Jason Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on an original story.

PHOTO: Warner Bros. Pictures

Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane (Black Sails, Tokyo Vice) will serve as co-showrunners, along with Shelley Meals (Shadow & Bone, See), Roy Lee (Godzilla, Poltergeist), and Dan Lin (It) joining the Muschiettis as executive producers.

With a star-studded lineup of industry heavyweights, the show is shaping up to be a promising entry into the world of It.

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara," says King about the prequel.

"Red balloons all around!"

We're excited to see what Welcome to Derry brings to the IT franchise as it continues to stew in the development phase, but one thing's for sure: we haven't seen the last of Pennywise and his signature red balloons.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.