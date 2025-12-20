We'll carry on: My Chemical Romance concert postponed to November 2026 with extra show

I've got good news and bad news, MCRmy.

If you're a fan of My Chemical Romance in Singapore, you'll have to wait an additional seven months to see them live.

But they have also announced an additional concert, so if you didn't manage to get tickets the last time, you'll hopefully get your chance soon.

Midas Promotions announced today (Dec 20) that the New Jersey quartet have rescheduled their concert from April 28, 2026 "as part of a coordinated Southeast Asia regional rescheduling".

They will now have two shows, on Nov 10 and 11, and tickets previously bought will be transferred automatically and be valid for the prior date.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DSd7_nmk302/[/embed]

Fans who are unable to attend can request a refund, the details of which will be communicated by Sistic, along with updated timelines and instructions.

Ticket sales for the Nov 11 show will also be announced soon.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DSd78HuieTp/[/embed]

[[nid:726583]]

drimac@asiaone.com