'We're all going to die': Why Brad Pitt wore a skirt to Bullet Train's Berlin screening

Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet before the screening of Bullet Train in Berlin.
PHOTO: Reuters

Brad Pitt said he wore a skirt to a Bullet Train screening because we're all going to die.

The Fight Club actor, 58, gave the explanation when asked why he wore the knee-length outfit to the Berlin showing of his latest film.

He told Variety on Monday (Aug 1) night, while wearing an all-green combination, about his recent quirky sartorial choices: "I don't know! We're all going to die, so let's mess it up."

It comes after he told GQ earlier this year: "I consider myself on my last leg. This last semester or trimester.

"What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Brad's skirt was accompanied by a light brown cardigan and accessorised with a cluster of necklaces, along with sunglasses and black combat boots.

He's also been seen laughing with his co-stars and jokingly high-kicking for cameras as he continues the promotional trail for the action film.

The Oscar winner stars as a hitman in the David Leitch-directed film, with the codename Ladybug.

His character is looking to go straight until he is lured back to retrieve a special briefcase aboard a high-speed train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.

The movie also includes appearances by Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny.

Originally slated for an April 2022 release, it was pushed back to Aug 5 after a string of delays.

The film also features four other assassin characters who realise their jobs are intertwined and they are all going after a silver briefcase.

Brad's cheery attitude comes despite him last month losing the latest round of legal battles with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 47, over the Château Miraval winery where they got married in 2014.

The pair took control of the renowned rose company in 2008 but when mum-of-six Angelina sold her stake to liquor giant Stoli it set in motion a labyrinthine set of ownership and rights lawsuits in the US, France and Luxembourg between the former couple and various business partners.

