'We're sorry for imperfections': Organiser addresses complaints over Jay Chou's Singapore concert

SINGAPORE – The organiser of Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou’s concert has responded to complaints over the Mandopop king’s Carnival World Tour held at the National Stadium last Saturday and Sunday (Dec 18).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, G.H.Y Culture & Media wrote: “We hear your feedback regarding the complimentary light sticks that were given out at the concert and we are sorry that these light sticks did not come up to your expectations.”

On claims that the light sticks were recycled from the previous concert, G.H.Y wrote: “These light sticks have not been recycled from the last concert in 2020 and the ‘20’ reflected in the Carnival emblem refers to Jay’s 20 over years of making music culminating in the Carnival themed concert world tour for his fans.”

In January 2020, the tour had included a stop at the same venue, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic scuttled large-scale concerts.

G.H.Y added: “As this is also Jay’s first concert after nearly three years, there were repeated rehearsals involving the light sticks and, unfortunately, batteries in some of the light sticks failed during the first show and we did our best to rectify (things) in time for the second show. Fans can still (use) these light sticks by replacing the batteries.”

It concluded: “We are sorry for the imperfections and strive to do better.”

Some fans were not satisfied with the organiser’s response.

Netizen Huayching Chock wrote: “I went with a group of 10 pax on the first day of the concert. Only three light sticks out of the 10 could be used... so in the end we had to share the light sticks. The light sticks already dampened our mood, especially when we saw that others’ could light up but not ours.”

As for replacing the batteries of the light sticks at home, netizen Kym Ong asked: “May I ask what is the purpose in doing so? The concert is over. What’s the need for the light stick at home – to remind us of being short-changed?”

Others were disappointed by other aspects of the concert.

“Went for the first day of concert... was very disappointed with the sound system. Totally cannot hear what Jay was singing. The music was louder than Jay,” wrote netizen Jenny Wee.

Netizen Esther Lim agreed. “Very disappointing. Jay Chou didn’t perform and sing well. The guests sang better than him... We’re here for Jay Chou concert, not magic show or somebody’s else concert (referring to the extensive guest segments).”

However, Chou also had his supporters.

“I felt that Jay sang very well,” said netizen josephine_aile on one of the singer’s Instagram posts on the gig. “I listened to many of the songs in my youth and I thought it was worth it. I had hoped he could have performed longer as I could not get enough of the songs.”

