Wes Anderson claims prop from Moonrise Kingdom stolen from his home

A beloved prop from Wes Anderson's 2012 film Moonrise Kingdom has been stolen from his home.

The 56-year-old director has revealed he held onto a portable record player which featured in the film but he realised it was missing when he was putting together memorabilia for an exhibition in London and he is convinced it's been pinched.

According to The Times newspaper, he said: "There is one thing [we couldn't find]. The record player. Somebody did take it. It was in my apartment...

"I guess it's a good sign if we can really fret about [just] one missing thing."

When asked if the prop could have been misplaced, the moviemaker replied: "No, I think it's stolen."

Ironically, the record player features in Moonrise Kingdom when the character Susie Bishop — played by Kara Hayward — takes it from her brother without asking.

Anderson was pulling together items from his movie career for a exhibition at The Design Museum in London .

Wes Anderson: The Archives launched on Nov 21 and runs until July featuring more than 700 objects charting the director's career in the film industry.

A message posted on the museum's website explained: "The Design Museum has been granted unprecedented access to Wes Anderson's personal archives, which the filmmaker has built up over three decades. This is the first time most of these objects will be displayed in Britain...

"Over 700 objects will bring together the director's meticulous craft of filmmaking through original storyboards, polaroids, sketches, paintings, handwritten notebooks, puppets, miniature models, dozens of costumes worn by much-loved characters, and more...

"As well as finished props and sets, the exhibition will feature work-in-progress material and maquettes, and it will look at the variety of traditional and hand-made film-making techniques that the director continues to celebrate through his work, especially connected to puppets and stop-motion animation."

Highlights of the exhibition including a model of the Grand Budapest Hotel, vending machines featured in Asteroid City as well as a fur coat worn by Gwyneth Paltrow in The Royal Tenenbaums.

The show also puts on display the sea creature puppets used in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Mr Fox from Fantastic Mr Fox.

[[nid:725786]]