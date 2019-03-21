Westlife to perform at the National Stadium on Aug 10

SINGAPORE - Irish boyband veterans Westlife will be back in Singapore for a concert at the National Stadium on August 10.

The show is part of the band's global 20th anniversary tour dubbed The Twenty Tour. It also includes stops in other Asian cities such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

The group was in Singapore in February to promote their first single in eight years, Hello My Love. They last performed here at Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2011.

The group, which currently comprises Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily, was formed in 1998 and released their self-titled debut the following year.

They have since sold more than 55 million records worldwide and currently hold the record for having the most singles to debut at No.1 in the UK, including songs such as Swear It Again and Flying Without Wings (both 1999). Their last and tenth album, Gravity, was released in 2010.

Tickets $108 to $248 will go on sale on April 1, 10am through Sportshub Tix (go to www.sportshubtix.sg, call 3158-7888), the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office and all SingPost outlets.

