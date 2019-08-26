Westlife plans world tour in 2020 after success of comeback tour

Westlife are set to undertake a huge world tour in 2020.

The Flying Without Wings hitmakers - which are comprised of Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne - have enjoyed huge success with their Twenty reunion tour so are planning a huge concert series across the globe next year, as well as a TV special and more new music.

However, the plans won't kickstart until after Mark and his fiance Cailean O'Neill have welcomed their baby daughter into the world.

A source told Mirror Online: "Westlife's comeback tour has been a remarkable success and interest in their new music has been better than the band ever imagined, so plans are well underway for what comes after the album release in November.

"The boys are in big demand. Mark is going to take a short break when his new baby arrives but then it's all systems go.

"TV execs want the boys for the Christmas schedules and there is already talk of a big world tour in 2020, plans are being drawn up.