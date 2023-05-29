'We've been missing Daddy for 7 years': Rebecca Lim reveals late father fell into coma years ago in heartfelt tribute

"My superhero Daddy."

This was what Rebecca Lim wrote in a heartfelt post yesterday (May 28) night, paying tribute to her father Larry Lim Ee Chuan, who died on May 22 at the age of 68.

In the post, the 36-year-old actress revealed that her late father slipped into a coma seven years ago after suffering two major strokes. Before that, he had survived cancer twice and had other major health issues.

She said that despite her father's health conditions, he had always maintained a positive mindset.

Rebecca, who referred to her father as a "superman", wrote: "Dad's ability to find light in dark times was remarkable. He never once complained and always held his head high. Even while he suffered, he found ways to make us laugh."

In her post, she also thanked healthcare workers at the National University Hospital (NUH) and caregivers at home for taking care of her father.

Rebecca also addressed her mother and her siblings, adding that their father had put on a tough fight.

She continued: "I know we've been missing Daddy for seven years. But he fought hard to be with us. And though it hurts, I know that he's with us forever."

She added that no amount of time would have prepared their family for his death.

Rebecca wrote: "We will always miss his laughter, his jokes, his voice, his amazing meals, his advice, his support and especially his love."

She ended the post expressing her love for her father: "Till we meet again. I love you Daddy."

His death was announced last Saturday on Instagram via The Lim's Kitchen, which is a sourdough bread business started by Rebecca and her elder brother Daniel in mid-2021. They also have a younger sister.

The family said that the business will be open for deliveries till Saturday and will be taking a short break. They will reopen in mid-June.

Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that Rebecca's father was cremated on May 25 at the Mandai Crematorium.

Netizens flooded the comment section to express their condolences, including many of Rebecca's celebrity friends, such as Belinda Lee, Eelyn Kok, Xiang Yun, Huang Biren, Yao Wenlong and Ben Yeo.

