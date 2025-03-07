'As if we've been neighbours forever': IU and Park Bo-gum, co-stars in new K-drama, on knowing each other since teenage years

They met for the first time in 2012 to shoot a noodle commercial. Thirteen years later, they've reunited onscreen as the leads of a highly anticipated K-drama.

AsiaOne attended the online press conference for When Life Gives You Tangerines on March 5 where South Korean stars IU and Park Bo-gum were asked about their dynamic on set.

"I think we had the best chemistry because we're of the same age and are friends," said IU, adding they've known each other since their teenage years.

"It's the first time we're officially working together in a series. Strangely enough, from the very first day of our shoot, I wasn't nervous at all. I felt comfortable around him, as if we had known each other our whole life, as if we've been neighbours forever like Ae-sun and Gwan-sik."

Set in 1960s Jeju Island, the drama series is a slice-of-life story that follows the rebellious and feisty aspiring poet Ae-sun and good-natured Gwan-sik from their childhood to adulthood.

IU and Bo-gum play the young Ae-sun and Gwan-sik respectively while Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon take on their middle-aged counterparts.

IU and Bo-gum will turn 32 in May and June respectively. The former continued: "I just relied on him a lot. It isn't always the case for me but I would ask him for his input and opinion for each take and we could freely exchange ideas while filming. He's the best partner I could ever wish for."

Bo-gum chimed in: "Now we're both in our 30s, and the fact that we're growing older together and now get a chance to work together as actors in a show that's this amazing is so touching."

He said having same-aged co-stars doesn't happen often which made it a "meaningful" experience.

"She (IU) did such a good job in portraying the beautiful and wide spectrum of emotions that Ae-sun goes through and it really helped me slip into my role. We had an amazing time together," he recalled.

"While doing this promotion campaign, we've grown even closer and I think if we get a chance to work together again through other characters, it would be great."

'His heart moves with the compass that is Ae-sun'

When asked to elaborate on their characters, IU described Ae-sun to be a girl with "deep emotions".

"She cries and laughs a lot… She has the biggest heart in the world and is a girl full of dreams. She doesn't have much but there's no reason for you to pity her because she's a girl that's gifted with so much," she added.

Middle-aged Ae-sun - while no longer "sassy" and "feisty" - still has a big heart, said 50-year-old So-ri.

"She's now a strong and tenacious mother who sells squids at the market, but she still cries a lot when she's sad and tries to laugh off her hardships. She has always dreamed of becoming a poet, and she holds on to that precious dream. She never lets go of that, even though she's all grown up," she shared.

Meanwhile, Gwan-sik is someone who "knows the value of every person in his life".

"He has a heart of steel, and it moves with the compass that is Ae-sun. Everywhere her eyes look to, he's willing to plant beautiful flowers. He's like a romantic farmer," said Bo-gum.

Hae-joon, 48, felt that his version of Gwan-sik is someone "very different" from himself in real life.

"He is the head of a family who has a very strong sense of responsibility, and he's extremely diligent… He's someone who is devoted, loyal and will give his entire life for his family, and doesn't calculate things before acting on them."

'I hope this drama will feel like sweet tangerine tea for all of you'

While much of the plot hasn't been revealed, director Kim Won-suk explained the deeper meaning behind the show.

"This series is a tribute to past generations of our fathers and mothers and an anthem of encouragement for the daughters and sons who will navigate the world ahead," said the 48-year-old.

"We also hope the story will help break down the invisible barriers between generations, genders and just people in general."

IU, who previously worked with Won-suk for the critically acclaimed 2018 series My Mister, said the moment she got the offer to star in the drama, she "wanted in right away even before reading the script".

"I've always been a huge fan of writer Lim Sang-choon… and after reading the script I couldn't stand the thought of not becoming a part of the show. The moment I read the script, I said yes within a day," she said.

Sang-choon is best known for Fight for My Way (2017) and When the Camellia Blooms (2019).

Bo-gum, who began filming right after his military discharge in February 2022, said he wanted to share the "touching and heartwarming story" with his fans.

"I was sure that this is a series that I could someday watch together with my family members and say, 'It was such a great decision to be part of that project.'"

Towards the end of the press conference, he expressed his love for the show.

"To have this drama included in my filmography, I feel like my career has become filled with canola flowers," he said, in reference to Jeju Island's canola flower field featured in the drama.

"We all go through different phases of life, where we experience different ups and downs. I hope that the show will bring a beautiful spring and fragrant flowers to your life as well."

IU brought up how the drama's title is a spin on the idiom "when life gives you lemons": "No matter how bitter, whatever you're given in life can be created into something sweet, beautiful and wonderful.

"Similarly, I hope this drama will feel like sweet tangerine tea for all of you, and I hope that after watching and savouring it, you will get a warmer view of life."

When Life Gives You Tangerines premieres March 7 on Netflix, with four episodes released weekly.

