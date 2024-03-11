What did he spend $750k on? Kai Ko shares 2 credit card receipts, shocking netizens

Kai Ko has revealed himself to be a big spender.

The Taiwanese actor-singer took to social media platform Threads on March 9 and 10 to share two hefty credit card purchases amounting to NT$17.62 million (S$750,000).

The first now-deleted photo is captioned "Goodbye, my card!" with emojis of money with wings. It shows a receipt of NT$8.51 million from The Arcade at Mandarin Oriental in Taipei.

A day later, he posted another receipt of NT$9.11 million from the same shopping centre, which he also seemed to have deleted.

Netizens reacted with shock, with one initially thinking the 32-year-old had purchased something for NT$8,150.

"I had a closer look again. Oh, it doesn't matter, I am blind! This taught me something new, it's NT$8.51 million!" they added.

Others shared that they use their credit cards to buy household items or movie tickets, while Kai splurges on luxury items.

Netizens speculated that Kai might have purchased Richard Mille watches after realising that a recent Instagram Story by him showed the expensive timepieces at a store.

According to WatchesWorld.com, the Swiss watches cost an average of US$200,000 (S$266,000), with the cheapest RM 016 model costing US$85,000.

After Kai's purchases went viral, he wrote on Threads yesterday (March 10): "I'm going to Xinyi district later to help an old lady cross the road! Then I'll donate money to stray dogs and take a photo of it! Hopefully it will be in the news tomorrow.

"My image will become very positive. Looking forward to it!"

Taiwanese publication TVBS News clapped back in response: "I'm also looking forward to it (I'm short of an article, waiting for you)," to which Kai could only respond with a side-eyes emoji.

