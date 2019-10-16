What do we tell the kids? Children's TV struggles with LGBTQ characters

Once upon a time in children's television land frogs were kissed but princesses only ever married princes.

Now Prince Charming might just as easily ride off into the sunset with another man, as happens in the hit new Hulu cartoon series, "The Bravest Knight", while the Disney Channel has just had its first gay romance in its live-action tween show "Andi Mack".

Program makers are struggling to better reflect the world young people are growing up in, with the first tentative steps to embrace non-traditional families and LGBTQ characters.

But even as experts warn that it is key for children's well-being to see their reality mirrored on screen, the backlash against some of the first wave of gay characters has been sharp.

Earlier this year the Alabama affiliate of the US public broadcaster PBS pulled the same-sex wedding episode of its popular animated show "Arthur" in which the teacher Mr Ratburn marries his "special someone".

ALSO READ: Intolerance of LGBT can be detrimental to young people

'WE CAN'T NOT TALK ABOUT IT'

Yet Nickelodeon introduced a bi-racial gay couple into its "The Loud House" three years ago, and two female characters married without much fuss on the Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe" cartoon last year.

While "The Bravest Knight" received critical plaudits, a fierce battle has raged on its Facebook page between its critics on the religious right in the US and its liberal defenders.

The Canadian show's producer Shabnam Rezaei told AFP that she embraced the debate.