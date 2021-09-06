What if Spider-Man: No Way Home was made in Singapore? TikToker gives local twist to movie's new trailer

Kanchiong about the long-awaited release of Spider-Man: No Way Home? You're not alone.

One Singaporean TikToker expressed his anticipation by putting a local spin on the movie trailer.

On Sept 2, @douglasokj uploaded his edited version, which has amassed over 163,000 views and almost 17,000 likes at the time of writing.

Captioned "What if Spider-Man was made in Singapore/Malaysia?", the video showed a looped clip of Doctor Octopus greeting Peter Parker, with the original audio replaced by various localised phrases.

It sparked a series as viewers leave suggestions for the TikToker to dub. Currently, he has released five parts with a sixth coming up soon.

Some of the local slang featured our four languages, such as "Long time no see eh, Peter", "Apa [What in Malay] sia, Peter", "Vanakkam [Hello in Tamil]", and "Mai siao siao [Don't fool around], Peter".

He even slid in a few punny jokes: "Kanchiong spider ah, Peter", "Show me your badge, Peter" and "Wear your mask la, Peter".

