What next for Star Wars after Rise of Skywalker grand finale?

"The Rise of Skywalker" dominated movie theatres this weekend. But diminishing box office returns, scathing reviews and a plot that wrapped up the space saga's major story arcs all beg the question -- what next for "Star Wars"?

Marketed as a grand finale to the decades-spanning, nine-film "Skywalker Saga," the latest film hauled in $177.4 million (S$240 million) domestically on its opening weekend.

While that would be a stratospheric figure for any other film -- indeed, it was the third-biggest movie opening of 2019 -- it is notably less than the last two major "Star Wars" installments, "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi".

Reviews were mainly negative, accusing the movie of falling back on the same overworn "Star Wars" tropes.

A fear of franchise fatigue has already led Disney boss Bob Iger to signal a slowdown in releases, admitting his previous plan to produce a new "Star Wars" each year was "a little too much, too fast."

Nonetheless, Iger was bullish about future "Star Wars" films at last week's world premiere, telling AFP that "this is just the beginning," with potentially "endless" more stories on the way.

"We know that fans will want another film, or another few films, and we'll make them," he said.

"But as I've said for a long time about movie making, it's really important not to make a film until it's ready... And don't release it until it's really finished and you feel great about it.

"So we're in no rush."

NEW CHARACTERS, NEW WORLDS

Details of what is in store remain tightly under wraps and are the subject of much speculation.