What NS vocation would best suit each member of BTS?

It might seem like we’re prone to hyperbole when the topic of conversation is BTS, but the hype - and certainly the numbers - don’t lie.

In this 2018 report, Hyundai Research Institute claimed that BTS was "contributing more than US$3.6 billion (S$4.8 billion) to the South Korean economy every year—equivalent to the contribution of 26 midsize companies", and that their sustained popularity could "generate an economic value of 41.8 trillion won over the 2014-2023 period". No typo there ya - 41.8 trillion won is roughly S$44 billion.

On 13 Aug this year, the South Korean septet aka Bangtan Boys became the most-viewed artist in YouTube history, their videos (including all their music videos and dance practice videos) racking up more than 26.7 billion views across their official channels.

The group's Spotify profile proudly boasts 40.8 million listeners monthly.

All this is thanks in large part to their legions of fans known as the BTS A.R.M.Y., an acronym for "Adorable Representative M.C. For Youth" that also hints at military imagery. For one, BTS' full name, "Bangtan Sonyeondan", translates to "Bulletproof Boyscouts", according to this ARMY Dictionary. Secondly, there's an overt metaphor at play: ARMY is the military, and BTS is its armour. They are inextricably linked - together forever, never to part.

Which got us thinking about news of the group members' enlistment in South Korea's mandatory military service, and wondering what it would be like if they did their NS in Singapore instead.

So, armed with a YouTube video of the MBTI profiles of the BTS members, we consulted Melissa, an ardent Singaporean fan and devoted member of the BTS Army, and came up with a list of vocations The Magnificent Seven would excel in if they fought for our Little Red Dot:

RM

MBTI: ENFP

The ENFP is someone who's likely to "embrace big ideas and actions that reflect their sense of hope and goodwill toward others". With an IQ of 148 (100 being the average), RM is also a big fan of art, and leader of the biggest boy band in the world - the 28-year-old is an intellectual guy who's able to contemplate deeper meanings, and is good with people. It's safe to say he'll be outstanding at reconnaissance and providing key intel for missions!

Our verdict: Army Intelligence

Jin

MBTI: INTP

INTPs are "flexible thinkers [who] enjoy taking an unconventional approach to many aspects of life". The oldest member in BTS, 30-year-old Jin is the jokester of the group, and often cracks dad jokes. Before he found out about his garlic allergy, he used to cook a lot for the other members. Can cook, can joke - sounds like a guy you would love to have with you out at sea to keep morale up, during long periods away from home.

Our verdict: Naval Operations

ALSO READ: K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty

Suga

MBTI: ISTP

The ISTP "engage[s] in life with inquisitiveness". At 29, rapper Suga is the second oldest in the group. He is also known to be cool, analytical, and observant. With his serious work ethic, Suga would absolutely shine in a role that requires long hours of work and planning for missions to proceed smoothly.

Our verdict: Logistics

j-hope

MBTI: INFJ

INFJs "tend to approach life with deep thoughtfulness and imagination". It comes as no surprise then that j-hope, who is 28, came from a dance background before BTS, and is now in charge of making sure the group’s dance and performance is up to standard. Member j-hope was born to perform, and would rock it in the Music & Dance Company (MDC), boosting the morale of our troops.

Our verdict: MDC

Jimin

MBTI: ESTP

ESTPs "always have an impact on their immediate surroundings". Jimin, 27, is definitely an active person, and typically known to be the cutest in the group. He is super caring, and would put aside his own needs to go along with others. He also takes others’ opinions and criticisms seriously, and is willing to work on and improve himself. You would trust this guy to save your life 🫀.

Our verdict: Medic

V

MBTI: INFP

The INFPs "tend to be quiet, open-minded, and imaginative, and they apply a caring and creative approach to everything they do". We can totally see 27-year-old V as a police officer patrolling the neighbourhoods of SG since he is a social butterfly, and would be good at engaging residents. Goodbye Superintendent Ryan Koh, hellooo new Yandao Policeman!

Our verdict: Singapore Police Force

Jungkook

MBTI: INTP

INTPs "often seek out unlikely paths, mixing willingness to experiment with personal creativity". Jungkook is known as the “golden maknae” ("maknae" = youngest person in the group/family), because he excels at everything he does, whether it's singing, dancing, gaming or anything he attempts. Being the youngest in the group, the 25-year-old is also the most garang one, and loves being an adrenaline junkie. Jumping out of the plane commando-style sure sounds like the perfect fit for him!

Our verdict: Commando

ALSO READ: BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.