What is 'sexy-tongued'? Bong Qiu Qiu says she 'somewhat got harassed' by uncle while crossing road

Sometimes beauty can be both a privilege and a curse.

Local influencer and blogger Bong Qiu Qiu took to Instagram on Monday (Aug 21) to share an incident that happened recently.

"Karma of being sexy turned on me real quick. To be honest, I'm gonna stick to crossing the road with my eyes on the floor from now on," wrote the 36-year-old.

She attached a video of herself detailing what happened.

Qiu Qiu explained that she was crossing the road when she looked up and "accidentally made eye contact" with an "uncle" who was on a bicycle.

"Actually I didn't see his sexy face first. I saw his eyebrows first because his eyebrows were green," she said.

"He sexy-eyed and sexy-tongued me."

According to her, his tattooed eyeliner had also faded into a green colour and the green features took her by surprise.

"Once he made eye contact with me, he did this," she claimed, sticking her tongue out to mimic his expression.

She recalled that as he came closer to her, he "still kept" making the expression.

Her response to his dubious look?

"I really buay tahan (couldn't stand it). I gagged," she laughed as she pretended to vomit.

Someone in the background asked if she really reacted that way at the time and she responded: "Yah for real!"

On the other hand, she shared that her husband Joshua Tan had reacted differently: "This stupid Josh. His wife kena somewhat harassed, he still can ask me, 'He got slant his face or not?'".

Qiu Qiu clarified that she "didn't feel affected" by the incident as the man "never touched" her.

"I just don't understand what gave him the confidence to sexy-eye and sexy-tongue people when his eyebrows are green," she remarked before ending the video.

She added later on in the caption of her post that her response would be different had the man been stars like Tony Leung or So Ji-sub.

"Just to be clear, if Tony Leung or So Ji-sub coloured their brows green and sexy-eyed or sexy-tongued me, I'd slant my face and dance for them to reciprocate. Not this uncle," she panned.

While some netizens were amused by the situation, others thought it was "gross".

"Wah this uncle is damn gross. Thankfully, because you're a mature adult you can laugh it off (not undermining your trauma though). Hope he doesn't do this to young girls," said one netizen.

Qiu Qiu replied telling them not to worry as she was "disgusted" but not traumatised: "I can only hope he doesn't have kids around him or under his care."

"It's just like being cat whistled but worse! I really hope there's no girls who suffer in silence after such harassment," said another netizen.

Another cracked a joke, referring to the infamous green grump: "You just made my night! Grinch came early for Christmas."

