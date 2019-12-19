What was Jesseca Liu 'cursed' by during the filming of her new drama Mind's Eye?

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

She plays the lead in the new drama Mind's Eye, a macabre series which contains copious amounts of torture and gruesome scenes, from what we could see from a five-minute trailer shown during the press conference on Tuesday (Dec 17).

While local actress Jesseca Liu didn't have to film any of those bloody scenes, she was nevertheless plagued with an inexplicable "curse".

"If the first take is okay, the rest of the takes will be fine, too. But if I mess up the first take, then that's it. The following takes will not go well. It's a curse," the 40-year-old told AsiaOne.

PHOTO: Mediacorp

The source of her frustration? A tennis ball.

In the Toggle drama, she plays private detective Si Jia, who possesses precognitive abilities to dream, see, or hear a moment from the future, specifically when death is about to strike.

Armed with the visions, she teams up with police officer Yi Wei (played by Tay Ping Hui) to track down a serial killer before the bodies pile up.

ALSO READ: Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind's Eye, says the drama 'is scarier than I had thought'

Besides the unusual ability, Si Jia always hits the bull's eye. There are scenes of her playing darts and throwing a tennis ball against the same spot on the wall.

"Whenever the camera wasn't rolling and I was just practising or playing around, I would hit the bull's eye without fail. But when the camera started rolling, I would definitely miss the spot. I don't know why," Jesseca told us with slight resignation in her voice.

"So no one actually knows that I'm a crack shot."

The cast of Mind's Eye, from left: Tay Ping Hui, Jesseca Liu, and Michelle Chia. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Kwok Kar Peng

This "curse" got so bad that she once had to throw the tennis ball over 100 times to accommodate the different camera angles. By the time the shoot was completed, her arm was aching.

"I think it was the immense emotional pressure to perform. I was so angry at myself for missing the target."

Mind's Eye, which also stars Michelle Chia and Frederick Lee, will air only on Toggle from Jan 3.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
Local celebrities drama series Mediacorp

TRENDING

Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES