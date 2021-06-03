What to watch this June on your favourite streaming platforms if you're not a kid

The June holidays have been traditionally kid-centric. After all, it's when school is out and the kids are home most of the time.

But, who says the rest of us can't have a little fun as well?

Loki (Disney+)

Suffice to say, the next big Marvel project is definitely one that all fans are waiting eagerly for since the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In Loki, the titular God of Mischief (and Thor's adopted brother) runs afoul of the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority (TVA) after he absconds with the Tesseract in the events of Avengers: Endgame.

This is bound to be a wild ride, not just because it's Loki, but the fact that this is Loki before he redeemed himself.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 9.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+)

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney+ with one new episode released each week.

Cruella (Disney+)

Cruella is a live-action film about the origin story of Cruella de Vil. It is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution, and follows a young grifter named Estella (prior to becoming Cruella) who is determined to make it as a fashion designer.

She eventually catches the eye of fashion legend Baroness von Hellman and their relationship sets off a chain of events and revelations that leads to Estella embracing her wicked side.

Cruella is now available on Disney+ with Premiere Access.

UEFA European Championships (EURO 2020) (LiveNow)

After being postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the return of this once-in-four-years European football tournament should trigger a lot of excitement in fans. The month-long event kicks off on June 12 at 3am (Singapore time) with a match between Turkey and Italy.

On-demand streaming service LiveNow has the exclusive broadcast rights in Singapore and with a tournament pass that costs $98 (GST included), you can catch all 51 matches as well as UEFA-produced content, such as the official daily highlights programme available exclusively on the platform.

The content is available across mobile phone, tablet, TV, and PC, and you can buy the pass here.

Dolittle (HBO GO)

Follow the adventures of Dr John Dolittle, a physician who can speak with animals, as he searches for a magical healing tree with his exotic furry companions in order to obtain a cure for the queen's life-threatening disease.

Dolittle is available now on HBO GO.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (HBO GO)

When ace detective Harry Goodman mysteriously goes missing, his 21-year-old son, Tim, embarks on a journey to find out what happened. Tim is aided by Harry's former Pokemon partner — the wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu — and Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu. Together, they attempt to unravel the tangled mystery behind Harry's disappearance.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu is available now on HBO GO.

Mare of Easttown (HBO GO)

Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

But, this is not just a murder mystery drama series. It's an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

Mare of Easttown is available now on HBO GO.

Trinity of Shadows (HBO)

This brand-new HBO Asia Original Taiwan series follows a murder investigation that leads righteous detective Tze-wei, an up-and-coming public official Chi-hsiao, and rookie policeman Chia-hao into a dark labyrinth of power play.

As the trio close in on the truth, they are inextricably intertwined and forced to confront their demons linked to a cold case from three years ago.

Trinity of Shadows premieres on HBO GO and HBO on June 13.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie (Netflix)

A pop culture phenomenon back in the '90s, everyone's favourite heroine — and magical girl — Sailor Moon is back with her Sailor Guardians as they fight for love and justice in this animated film.

Based on the Dream Arc of the original hit manga series, the two-part movie (that is part of the reboot which started with 2014's Sailor Moon Crystal) follows the scattered Sailor Guardians as they reunite to bring light back into the world when a dark power threatens to dominate the entire universe after enshrouding the Earth in a total solar eclipse.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie is available now on Netflix.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 (Netflix)

The second part to the climactic fifth season (which was supposed to be the last season until Netflix renewed it) sees God finally making an appearance on Earth as Lucifer and his evil twin brother Michael vie for his powers.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is available now on Netflix.

Lupin Part 2 (Netflix)

Inspired by the adventures of Arsene Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy man Hubert Pelligrini, and his family.

In Part 2, Assane scrambles to find his son Raoul, and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert's crimes.

Lupin Part 2 premieres on Netflix on June 11.

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix)

Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan's most iconic characters.

In this original story, an engineer and a graduate student are brought together by a mysterious song and are led into battle against a powerful force that threatens the world.

Godzilla Singular Point will be available on Netflix on June 24.

