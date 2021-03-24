What's the 1 thing that Gong Yoo really wants but can't get?

While money makes the world go round, even the rich and famous can't have everything.

Take South Korean actor Gong Yoo for example. He may be a hotshot in Korean showbiz and a very successful actor, but he still has desires that have yet to be fulfilled.

In an interview with Esquire Korea and translated by Soompi, the 41-year-old expressed his interest in fishing and how much he enjoys it. He was then asked what's the one 'fish' that he's been unable to catch in the "ocean of life".

The Train to Busan star took a while to think of an appropriate answer — at first revealing that there's one literal big fish he has yet to catch, before sharing that he wants to get a boat.

He qualified that his inability to get one wasn't "a money problem" but a "mental process" that he has to go through because there are many factors to consider.

"Must I be able to steer a boat if I have it? In that case, would I have to get a license? The sea is very beautiful, but it is also a dangerous place at the same time," he told the magazine.

Eventually, he settled on "watching an NBA game with Michael Jordan" although "all the limited sneakers in the world" was a close second.

Gong Yoo also shared more about the filming process for his upcoming film Seobok and what it was like to work with 27-year-old heartthrob Park Bo-gum. He said: "Since we have a bit of an age gap, I always end up thinking about myself at his age when I look at him.

"Although it's our first time meeting and collaborating, I think about what I've experienced at that age, 'What kind of thoughts does Bo-gum have now and what kind of mindset does he have as an actor?' It creates a special kind of bond."

He added: "On the outside, Bo-gum is extremely responsible, bright, and always smiling, but I believe he has certain worries. However, I also think that he's unable to show that to others and he's just blowing off steam by himself."

Apart from Seobok which opens in Singapore theatres on April 15 and will be streamed on iQiyi soon after, Gong Yoo can be next seen in the Netflix K-drama The Silent Sea (alongside Bae Doona) and he will also guest-star in the Netflix Korean thriller series Squid Game.

